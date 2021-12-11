Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $19.96 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.