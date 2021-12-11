Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.07% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

FXA stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

