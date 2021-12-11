Invesco Ltd. Acquires 30,912 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Teekay worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teekay by 1,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 3,575,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 534,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Teekay by 2,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 529,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TK opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

