Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,788 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,772,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

