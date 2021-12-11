Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 44,272 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

CSWC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $627.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

