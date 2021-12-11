Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 44,272 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
CSWC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $627.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
