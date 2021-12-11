Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

NASDAQ CD opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

