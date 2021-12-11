Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

