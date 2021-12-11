Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of SmartFinancial worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SMBK opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

