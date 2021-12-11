Invesco Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,037,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in GrowGeneration by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 160,583 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

