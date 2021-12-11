Invesco Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,723,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,271,211,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,302,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

