Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 839,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 599,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

