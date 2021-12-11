Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:GHL opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.