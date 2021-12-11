Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AGL opened at $22.86 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock valued at $528,228,899 in the last three months.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

