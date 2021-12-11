Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,124 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth about $161,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $34.99 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

