Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,775 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,997,031 shares of company stock worth $466,315,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

