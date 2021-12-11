Invesco Ltd. Sells 789,489 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 103,891.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 324.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 136.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $355,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

