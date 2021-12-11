Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after buying an additional 1,131,383 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPLN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.82.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

