Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $38.75 million and $47,609.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

