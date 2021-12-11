IQeon Price Hits $3.04 on Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00006170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.