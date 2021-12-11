IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of IQVIA worth $225,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

