IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of IQVIA worth $24,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $270.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

