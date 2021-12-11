Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

