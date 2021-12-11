iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Decreased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,023 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24.

