iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.