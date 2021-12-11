iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,483 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.50% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000.

NYSEARCA:ISZE opened at $31.04 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.