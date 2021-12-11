iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.