iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Increased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 7.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $64,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

INTF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.