iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Increased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 7.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $64,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

INTF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

