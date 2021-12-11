iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.84% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the second quarter valued at $574,000.

BKF stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

