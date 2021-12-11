iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 369,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 76,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

