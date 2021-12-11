iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

