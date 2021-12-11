iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.68 and a 200-day moving average of $281.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

