iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Increased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

