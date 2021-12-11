iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,230,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,954,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6,979.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $290.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $271.83 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

