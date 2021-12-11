iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Raised by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.