iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,617,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

