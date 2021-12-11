iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Lowered by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $539.09 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $363.61 and a 12-month high of $551.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

