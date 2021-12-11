Ispolink Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00210175 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,490,493,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

