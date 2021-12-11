ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITMPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,015. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.