ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,191 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ITT by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.18.

Shares of ITT opened at $100.97 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

