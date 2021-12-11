J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,121 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.