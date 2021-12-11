J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,261 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

