J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $131,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.85, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.