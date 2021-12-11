J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 324.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

