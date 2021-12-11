J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 232,052 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3,957.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.