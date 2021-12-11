J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average of $368.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.