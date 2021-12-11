J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.