J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $126.01. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

