J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 80,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 850,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 75,032 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

