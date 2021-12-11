J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,659 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

