J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,000. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $46.41 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

